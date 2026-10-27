Cowboys-Eagles on 'Monday Night Football': What We Learned from Dallas' 38-21 win

Next Gen Stats Insight for Cowboys-Eagles (via NFL Pro): Dak Prescott’s second-quarter touchdown pass to George Pickens had a 14.9% completion probability, the most improbable reception of Pickens’ career and third-most improbable TD completion of Prescott’s. Pickens was just 0.2 yards from the sideline.

NFL Research: Makai Lemon scored his first career touchdown and had season highs with six receptions for 59 yards. Lemon is the first Eagles rookie to have at least five receptions, 50 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in a game since DeVonta Smith did so three times in 2021.