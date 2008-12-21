Cowboys drop Texas Stadium finale with loss to Ravens

Notes: Choice ran for 90 yards, among the most all season against Baltimore. Marion Barber had only two carries because of a dislocated right pinkie toe. ... This was the Ravens' first game here and, thus, they'll finish 1-0 at Texas Stadium. The Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders went 3-0 and are the only other NFL team not to lose under the hole in the roof. ... Stover, who also kicked four field goals in his only other career game here, went over 100 points for the 12th straight season. ... Ware is three sacks from breaking Michael Strahan's single-season NFL record.