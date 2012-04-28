Cowboys draft Oklahoma TE Hanna in 6th round

IRVING, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys have selected Oklahoma tight end James Hanna in the sixth round of the NFL draft.
Hanna was the second consecutive offensive player taken by the Cowboys on Saturday after they used their first four selections on defensive players.
Hanna is from Flower Mound, which is only a few miles from the Cowboys' practice facility. He was picked 186th overall.
Perennial Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten is going into his 10th season, all with the Cowboys, making him the team's longest-tenured player. Tight end Martellus Bennett left Dallas in free agency during the offseason.
Hanna had 27 catches for 381 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Sooners. In 2010, seven of his 18 catches were for touchdowns.