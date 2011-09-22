Cowboys' Dockery will miss Redskins game with injuries

Published: Sep 22, 2011 at 10:23 AM

Dallas Cowboys guard Derrick Dockery told the team's official website Thursday that he suffered a fractured tibia and sprained medial collateral ligament in the third quarter against the 49ers.

Dockery, who made his first start of the season at guard in place of Bill Nagy, wasn't sure how long he would be sidelined. Nagy returned to practice Thursday as he recovers from a neck injury.

Dockery signed with the Cowboys just before the season. He spent the first four years of his career with the Washington Redskins and is disappointed he will miss Monday night's game.

"I wanted to be out there so bad," Dockery said. "I was looking forward to getting back out there on the practice field -- coming in Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and doing some extra things to help me on the field. To find out that this was happening to me was disappointing, but I'm in good spirits."

Rookie David Arkin is the backup guard behind Dockery on the depth chart.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

