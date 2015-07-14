Cowboys 'do not buy' Dez Bryant skipping games

"My understanding is that there is a long way to go for the Cowboys and Dez Bryant to actually strike a long-term deal," Rapoport said, "Now, these are active negotiations and both sides are going to keep at it tonight and into tomorrow before the 4 p.m. deadline. As far as what the Cowboys have put on the table, from what I'm being told, the average per year is more than the $12.8 million franchise tag, which means the Cowboys have come up significantly from their offer last August, which averaged $10 million over the first six years."