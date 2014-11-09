Around the NFL

Cowboys' Dez Bryant admits he had late night Friday

Published: Nov 09, 2014 at 03:11 PM

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning that 20 Cowboys players missed curfew Friday night in London.

Dez Bryant admitted after the blowout win over the Jaguars that he was among that group, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The star receiver also pointed out that his focus was clearly not impacted. It's hard to argue with him: He torched Jacksonville for 158 yards and two touchdowns. 

It's not great timing for Dez, though, big game or not. The 26-year-old is jockeying for a new contract, but Cowboys brass is weary of handing him big money due to off-the-field incidents. 

The late night on Friday had coaches frustrated, per Rapoport. However, coaches are likely more pleased after Sunday's impressive performance overseas. 

The Cowboys now head into the bye at 7-3, but still sit behind the Eagles

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 10 game from an action-packed Sunday. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Packers QB Jordan Love highlight Players of the Week

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love and Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson were lauded for their Week 17 showings.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles OC Brian Johnson: We have to make sure we get WR A.J. Brown going

Amid the struggles in Philadelphia, A.J. Brown's production has waned. As frustration builds, Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson recognizes the need to get him going again.
news

Ron Rivera on tenure in Washington: 'I'd like to think we're in a better place'

Ahead of what is widely viewed as likely his final game with the club, Commanders HC Ron Rivera was asked how he feels things have improved since he took over.
news

Bills HC Sean McDermott on WR Stefon Diggs' lack of recent production: 'We're going to need him down the stretch'

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said this week that Diggs' play-time decrease isn't injury-related and noted that the lack of targets is simply Josh Allen making the right reads and not forcing the ball to Diggs.
news

Titans coach Mike Vrabel on desire to win finale Sunday amid 5-11 season: 'It sucks to lose'

As the end of the 2023 regular season beckons, the Tennessee Titans are the only AFC South squad eliminated from postseason contention, but head coach Mike Vrabel is focused on Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and trying to get a win. 
news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel urges Tua Tagovailoa to apply 'whooping' vs. Ravens to winning AFC East

In a disastrous loss to the Ravens, the Dolphins did not lose their chance to become AFC East champions, which was a message and goal set forth before the game went final.
news

Georgia All-American TE Brock Bowers announces intention to enter 2024 NFL Draft

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers announced he intends to forgo an additional season of eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

League sends video to teams regarding players with ineligible numbers reporting as eligible 

The NFL on Tuesday sent a memo to clubs regarding players reporting as eligible, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Jonathan Gannon: 'No doubt' Kyler Murray is Cardinals' franchise QB

Heading into the regular-season finale, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says there's "no doubt" quarterback Kyler Murray is his starting signal-caller beyond this season.
news

Panthers' David Tepper fined $300K for unacceptable conduct; owner says he regrets behavior

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper on Tuesday was fined $300,000 for unacceptable conduct during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

RB Dalvin Cook, Jets mutually agree to part ways 

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per Cook's agency. 