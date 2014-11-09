Cowboys' Dez Bryant admits he had late night Friday

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning that 20 Cowboys players missed curfew Friday night in London.
Dez Bryant admitted after the blowout win over the Jaguars that he was among that group, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The star receiver also pointed out that his focus was clearly not impacted. It's hard to argue with him: He torched Jacksonville for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
It's not great timing for Dez, though, big game or not. The 26-year-old is jockeying for a new contract, but Cowboys brass is weary of handing him big money due to off-the-field incidents.
The late night on Friday had coaches frustrated, per Rapoport. However, coaches are likely more pleased after Sunday's impressive performance overseas.
