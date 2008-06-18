Cowboys determined to find answer for postseason success

"This is the best job I have ever had and I think this is the best job in the league," Phillips said. "But good coaches get fired, too. That's the way it is. I am not worried about any of it. I've been in and around football too long to worry about what-ifs. I'm going to do the best job I can do. I'm not thinking about having to leave. I'm thinking about getting us where we have to go."