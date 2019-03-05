Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence not close on contract

Around the NFL

Published: Mar 05, 2019 at 12:31 AM
Kevin Patra

DeMarcus Lawrence got whacked with the franchise tag on Monday. Tune back in in July to see the next important episode of the saga.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted Tuesday on Good Morning Football that it will likely be a long time until Lawrence sets foot on the gridiron for the Dallas Cowboys.

The deadline for sides to agree on a long-term deal is July 15. In the NFL world, deadlines spur action. With sides not close to a deal yet, unless the Cowboys all of a sudden cave, don't expect a miraculous deal until closer to that mid-July date.

Rapoport said Dallas made an offer to the pass rusher's agent, David Canter, in Indianapolis (during the NFL Scouting Combine), that was not considered serious by Lawrence and his camp.

If the sides aren't even close enough for the player to consider it serious right before free agency opens, it likely signifies we're months away from any resolution.

Prepare the siege provisions.

Lawrence would be set to make more than $20 million on the franchise tag in 2019. The pass rusher has been steadfast in his desire not to play back-to-back seasons on a one-year tender.

Dallas clearly needs Lawrence after watching two of its top pass rushers get suspended recently (David Irving was already out the door) and former first-round pick Taco Charlton struggling through his first two seasons. Rapoport adds that Cowboys sources still believe they can strike a long-term deal before the deadline.

If they do not pay Lawrence by July 15, the next phase of the process will be queries about how long the pass rusher sits out before reporting. Would he pull an Aaron Donald and wait until after training camp? Could he sit out half the regular season? Might he follow Le'Veon Bell's route and decline to play the entire year?

If the Cowboys can't get a deal done by mid-July, those questions would ramp up heading into training camp.

