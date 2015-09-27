Cowboys' defense -- not Brandon Weeden -- holding them back

But it was the lack of a pass rush, the maddening futility of trying to defend Falcons receiver Julio Jones (hard to fault the Cowboys for something nobody else has figured out either), and the troubling inability to stop a backup running back named Devonta Freeman that ultimately undid the Cowboys, to the tune of 438 yards of offense and 34 minutes of possession for the Falcons. The Cowboys entered the game with the league's second-ranked defense, but they had to know that was a mirage once they took a long look at the injury report, just like the first-half domination was. Just as they had to know the Falcons would eventually figure out their offensive plan, improve their tackling and squeeze the life out of the Cowboys' shrunken attack. And they had to expect Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan would decide, at some point, that he was going to get the ball to Jones no matter what.