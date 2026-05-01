Dee Winters 'surprised' by trade from 49ers to Cowboys: 'I wasn't expecting it at all'

New Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters was taken by surprise when he heard he was traded from San Francisco to Dallas during the 2026 NFL Draft.

"Honestly, I wasn't expecting it at all. I was surprised quite a bit," the former TCU Horned Frog said Thursday of the news, via the Cowboys' official team website. "I definitely didn't have any plans on being traded. But everything happens for a reason, I'm excited that I'm back home and I get to play for the Dallas Cowboys."

The Cowboys got Winters for a fifth-round pick to help secure the middle of the defense. After he was a backup for his first two years in San Francisco, injuries opened the door for Winters to take a step forward in 2025. He started 17 games for the Niners, generating 101 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five passes defensed and earned a pick-six.

There were some wobbly moments for Winters, but all in all, he filled in well following Fred Warner's injury. The 25-year-old said the learning experience will help him immensely moving forward.