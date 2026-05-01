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Dee Winters 'surprised' by trade from 49ers to Cowboys: 'I wasn't expecting it at all'

Published: May 01, 2026 at 08:27 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

New Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters was taken by surprise when he heard he was traded from San Francisco to Dallas during the 2026 NFL Draft.

"Honestly, I wasn't expecting it at all. I was surprised quite a bit," the former TCU Horned Frog said Thursday of the news, via the Cowboys' official team website. "I definitely didn't have any plans on being traded. But everything happens for a reason, I'm excited that I'm back home and I get to play for the Dallas Cowboys."

The Cowboys got Winters for a fifth-round pick to help secure the middle of the defense. After he was a backup for his first two years in San Francisco, injuries opened the door for Winters to take a step forward in 2025. He started 17 games for the Niners, generating 101 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five passes defensed and earned a pick-six.

There were some wobbly moments for Winters, but all in all, he filled in well following Fred Warner's injury. The 25-year-old said the learning experience will help him immensely moving forward.

"I think just the attention to detail last year, and just kind of understanding what offenses like to do," Winters said. "I feel like I started to pick up on it more as I got reps. Just that experience each and every game getting better and trying to use that motto, I think that really helped me have a decent year last year."

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The Cowboys added Winters and third-rounder Jaishawn Barham to the middle of the linebacker unit. The moves will allow new defensive coordinator Christian Parker to be flexible with how he deploys his unit.

"He wants to get me in space," Winters said of Parker's plan for him. "He feels like one of my assets is me being in space and being able to make tackles in space. Just run and hit with my physicality and speed that I bring to the game. Him and I both are excited to see what that looks like and go from there."

The Cowboys lacked a player who could play sideline to sideline in the middle of the defense, leading to a trove of chunk runs for opponents. If he takes another step forward in Year 4, Winters could be just what the doctor ordered to cure the ills. At the very least, he gives Parker another chip to use in a revamped defense.

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