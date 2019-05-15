Around the NFL

Cowboys DE Taco Charlton underwent ankle scope

Published: May 15, 2019 at 03:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dallas Cowboys former first-round pick Taco Charlton enters a pivotal season coming off surgery.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that the edge rusher underwent an ankle scope and should be good to go by camp, per a source informed of the situation.

News of the minor surgery came after Charlton posted a picture on Twitter of himself in a boot.

Charlton, the former No. 28 pick in 2017, is coming off back-to-back disappointing seasons to open his career. He's compiled just four total sacks in 27 contests, including seven starts. Injuries limited him to 11 games in 2018 with one sack. He played just 26 total defensive snaps in two playoff games and didn't record a stat.

The offseason surgery might not be a big deal in the grand scope, but it's not an ideal start for a former first-round pick who needs a blow-up season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals S Budda Baker to wear No. 3 in tribute to Allen Iverson

Budda Baker has shuffled through jersey numbers since stepping foot into the NFL. Entering his fifth season, the Cardinals safety may have finally found the answer.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (ankle) could miss start of training camp

Cowboys wide receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ is unlikely to be ready for the start of Cowboys training camp due to an ankle injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ready to move forward from ankle injury: 'I've buried it mentally'

Dak Prescott's 2020 season was cut short due to injury. Ahead of his long-awaited return, the Cowboys QB says he's ready to move forward and lead his team in 2021.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love: 'I've got to get myself ready to play'

We haven't heard all that much from ﻿Jordan Love﻿ since he was drafted into an unenviable role of anointed successor to Aaron Rodgers. With said legend absent from offseason activities, Love has been granted an opportunity to gain valuable reps with his teammates.
news

Peyton Manning to be inducted into Broncos Ring of Fame

﻿Peyton Manning﻿ is headed for Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, and it isn't the only high honor he's receiving this year. Manning has been elected as the 35th member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Roundup: Dolphins sign first-round LB Jaelan Phillips, Cowboys ink Micah Parsons to rookie deals

Four teams had two selections in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Dolphins are the only one to already have both players under contract. Miami on Wednesday signed linebacker ﻿Jaelan Phillips﻿, who was selected No. 18 overall.
news

Broncos DB Kareem Jackson says Deshaun Watson wants to end up in Denver

Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson, who spent nine seasons in Houston, recently said on the "Catchin' Fades with Aqib Talib" podcast that Texans QB Deshaun Watson would like to end up in Denver.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) offers no firm timetable for return

Having missed the final 14 games of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL, Giants running back Saquon Barkley sidestepped any concrete proclamations for his return when speaking to the media on Thursday. 
news

Ron Rivera brings in vaccination expert to speak to Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera invited a vaccine expert to speak with players after completing vaccination efforts with all coaches and non-football employees. However, some players remain hesitant, such as WFT defensive end Montez Sweat.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster on returning to Steelers: 'I've got to do what's best for me. That's staying home'

﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ had a chance to change clubs in free agency, with offers from both AFC powers Kansas City and Baltimore. The WR chose to stay home in Pittsburgh for at least one more season, noting Wednesday that he decided his best course of action was to ride another year with ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (knee) on recovery: 'I feel like I'm there now'

Already having taken part in in minicamp drills and activities this week, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is pleased with the progress of his knee and focused on preparation for the season following the surgery to deal with an ailment that took up a great deal of his time during the 2020 campaign. 
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley to miss minicamp after undergoing foot surgery

More eyes than ever will be on ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿. Just not this week. The Falcons' promising WR recently underwent minor foot surgery from Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Ian Rapoport reports. The procedure was characterized as "a little cleanup" that will keep Ridley out of minicamp but not training camp.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW