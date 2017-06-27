 Skip to main content
Cowboys DE Taco Charlton to partner with Taco Bueno

Published: Jun 27, 2017 at 04:50 AM
Kevin Patra

The reasons the grandmother of Vidauntae Charlton decided to call him "Taco" remain vague. Yet the nickname stuck. Now Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton is cashing in on the moniker.

Taco Bueno agreed to a partnership with Charlton, the Tex-Mex quick service restaurant announced in a release obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

"In my short time here, I have discovered that Texas is THE PLACE for tacos," Charlton said in a statement. "Believe me, I've been trying them my whole life. Taco Bueno tops everyone, and I am really excited to be partnering with them this fall. Taco Bueno is as passionate about their food and service as I am about my performance on the field."

Given that the nearest Taco Bueno to where Charlton grew up in Pickerington, Ohio, is more than 600 miles away, we could surmise that the pass rusher grew an affinity for the chain in the months since becoming a Dallas Cowboys first-round pick.

It's the second endorsement deal Charlton has signed this offseason -- the first was with Big Red soda.

If the University of Michigan product is as proficient on the field as he is getting endorsed off it, the Cowboys might have finally found a consistent pass rusher.

