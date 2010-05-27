Cowboys DE Spears refuses to let writing on the wall deter him

They're paying a backup defensive lineman more than they're paying him to be a starter. Actually, two backups. And there's talk of him becoming one of their backups -- or of him being cut if he's beaten out for a spot.
So when you hear that Spears missed two of the first five organized team activities this offseason, it's easy to think he was pouting.
Nope. He was just meeting other obligations.
Spears went to a graduation in Louisiana last week and was called for jury duty this week. At his locker Monday, Spears was his usual, jovial self, making it clear those were excused absences. He even brought his jury summons as proof.
"I can't boycott my guys," Spears said, smiling. "I can gripe about the situation, but at the end of the day, I pay my bills from this place. That's the attitude I've got to keep."
A first-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2005, Spears has been a starter nearly his entire career. He plays left end in Dallas' 3-4 alignment, and his role is mostly to clog up linemen on first and second downs so linebackers can make plays.
Spears' job description doesn't lend itself to many statistics. But the Cowboys were fourth-best against the run last season, and he takes pride in being part of that.
The Cowboys' front office apparently doesn't believe Spears was all that vital of a piece. Because when his contract ran out last season, making him a restricted free agent, Spears' tender offer was an "original draft choice" rate of $1.2 million. It also meant the team was willing to take a second-round pick as compensation if anyone else wanted Spears.
Meanwhile, the team put second-round tenders on Jason Hatcher and Stephen Bowen. Their salaries are each over $500,000 more than Spears will make.
Spears wounded up re-signing -- and realizing the ramifications. The Cowboys don't see him as part of their long-term plans, so he's liable to be cut or traded at any time, especially if Hatcher or Bowen persuade coaches that they deserve more playing time.
"Any part of this process that creates any tension with me, it's the uncertainty. Because I'd like to know where I'm going to be," Spears said. "You want to know, 'This is what I'm going to be doing this year; I don't have to make any changes.' Three years ago, I might have had a different attitude. Now, with two kids and a wife, there's concern about it."
Leaving would be tough for Spears because this is the only NFL locker room he has known. He has been through ups and downs during his five seasons, and this seems like an up-cycle. The Cowboys are coming off their playoff win since 1996, and their home stadium will play host to the Super Bowl this season.
So salary stuff aside, this is where Spears wants to be. That's why he's showing up for as many voluntary OTA sessions as he can, unlike wide receiver Patrick Crayton, who likely wants out after the Cowboys drafted Dez Bryant in the first round.
"I've always played this game since high school for the guys around me," Spears said. "I've never paid much attention to outside influences. That D-line room is the most important thing to me. I want those guys to know I'll be accountable, and I do that by being here. Patrick's doing something different, and that's his approach.
"I'm here, I'm playing, I'm getting ready for the season like I always have, that's my approach," Spears said. "I'm coming to work, trying to continue to get better. At the end of the day, this is how I feed my family, so whether it be here or somewhere else, I've got to get better at this game."
Improvement always is the answer. It could mean job security and, perhaps, a raise.
"It helps that he's out here," said Cowboys coach Wade Phillips, who as defensive coordinator also oversees Spears' role. "We've identified some things technique-wise that he can do better, and he's been working on those things. I think we can get him better, and he's the type of guy that'll work at it. I think that helps both of us, short-term and long-term -- and business-wise. The better player you are, the better you end up business-wise."
