Cowboys DE Randy Gregory conditionally reinstated

Published: Jul 17, 2018 at 08:22 AM
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory provided a hint Tuesday with a simple wink emoticon.

Less than 20 minutes after Gregory's tweet, the good news arrived on his status for the 2018 regular season.

The league announced Tuesday that Gregory was reinstated on a conditional basis after he missed the 2017 season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Gregory is allowed to join the Cowboys at training camp and participate in meetings, conditioning work and similar activities, but is not permitted to participate in practices and games until the league can confirm Gregory is complying with the terms of his reinstatement. This includes confirming arrangements regarding Gregory's clinical resources in Dallas.

"I've never been more proud of any individual in my life," Gregory's attorney Daniel Moskowitz said in a statement, via NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "I'm very excited for Randy and his daughter and the rest of the his family."

Gregory entered the league in 2015 out of Nebraska as a second-round pick of the Cowboys, appearing in 14 career games with just one sack to his credit.

His return, however, should be welcomed by a Dallas defense set to open the regular season without David Irving, who will serve a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

