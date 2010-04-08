Cowboys DE Hatcher, NT Siavii sign tender offers

Published: Apr 08, 2010 at 12:12 PM

IRVING, Texas -- Defensive end Jason Hatcher and nose tackle Junior Siavii signed tender offers Thursday, keeping them with the Dallas Cowboys for at least another season.

The team announced the move in a statement. No terms were revealed.

Hatcher was the third-round draft choice by Dallas in 2006, and has 113 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks in 62 regular-season games. He appeared in all 16 games last season as part of a defensive line rotation, finishing with 29 tackles.

Siavii was a second-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2004 draft. He appeared in 16 games last season, his first with Dallas, and has 56 tackles in 42 career games.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

