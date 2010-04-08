Cowboys DE Hatcher, NT Siavii sign tender offers

IRVING, Texas -- Defensive end Jason Hatcher and nose tackle Junior Siavii signed tender offers Thursday, keeping them with the Dallas Cowboys for at least another season.
The team announced the move in a statement. No terms were revealed.
Hatcher was the third-round draft choice by Dallas in 2006, and has 113 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks in 62 regular-season games. He appeared in all 16 games last season as part of a defensive line rotation, finishing with 29 tackles.
Siavii was a second-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2004 draft. He appeared in 16 games last season, his first with Dallas, and has 56 tackles in 42 career games.
