Around the NFL

Cowboys DC Mike Nolan on future in Dallas: 'I don't even think about it'

Published: Dec 16, 2020 at 08:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Mike Nolan's fate as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator feels sealed with three weeks to go before the end of the 2020 season.

The Cowboys' struggles on that side of the ball are likely to lead to a change at DC next season. At the moment, Nolan isn't fretting about the future.

"You know, I don't even think about it," Nolan said this week, via the Dallas Morning News. "I just take it a day at a time anyway. It's really not --I prefer not to even answer the question just because it's not what's on my mind. We just take it a day at a time, try to win this week's game against San Francisco, and whatever happens after the season happens. When that time comes, we'll deal with it if there is a change."

With Mike McCarthy's job safe despite a thoroughly disappointing Year 1, the Cowboys' plethora of problems are likely to be laid at Nolan's feet.

The team's brass has expressed recently that the Cowboys defense was too complex, especially for the challenges of installing such a plan due to COVID-19 restrictions this year. Nolan's inability to adjust had been laid bare with repeated poor performances.

Nolan's defense ranks last in the NFL in points allowed, last in rushing yards, tied for 29th in third-down percentage surrendered, 23rd in total yards allowed, 27th in big plays allowed, and 25th in yards per play.

Even a solid ending of the season against San Francisco, Philadelphia, and the New York Giants probably can't save Nolan from being replaced next season.

Related Content

news

Mike Tomlin: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson 'responded appropriately' to first-half benching

Last week, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin threatened to bench receivers who continued to drop passes. Flash forward to Sunday's loss to the Bills, when Diontae Johnson flubbed two passes and was promptly sat.
news

T.Y. Hilton returning to 'dominant' form in Colts offense after slow start

Through Thanksgiving, ﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ seemed a shell of himself. The man nicknamed "Ghost" frequently disappeared into the abyss in 2020. Then Week 12 hit and the Hilton-Philip Rivers connection scorched Colts opponents.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Rams RB Cam Akers lead Players of the Week

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's clutch Monday night showing and L.A. Rams running back Cam Akers' breakout effort on Thursday night led the NFL's Players of the Week honor roll. 
news

New Raiders DC Rod Marinelli wants 'quick, fast and physical' play vs. Chargers

Upon his first game as Raiders defensive coordinator, Rod Marinelli explains what he wants from a struggling defense that has marred the team's 2020 campaign.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Ravens-Browns Recap; NFL Holiday Wishlist 

A virtual room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- recaps what the quartet considers the game of the year between the Ravens and Browns.
news

NFL notifies clubs there will be no local playoff bubbles

The NFL announced to all teams Tuesday that they cannot require players to stay in a hotel other than the night before a playoff game, thereby doing away with any creation of a local postseason bubble. 
news

Raiders rookie WR Henry Ruggs III placed on reserve/COVID-19 list; out for Thursday night

The Raiders placed rookie ﻿Henry Ruggs III﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. With Ruggs' placement on the list, the 2020 first-round pick will be out for Thursday night's game against the Chargers. 
news

NFL owners to meet virtually to discuss several items including expanding regular season

NFL owners will meet virtually on Wednesday to discuss several items including the option to increase the regular season to 17 games in 2021 among other topics.
news

Ravens activate WR Dez Bryant from reserve/COVID-19 list

Baltimore announced Tuesday that Dez Bryant has been activated from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list; the team also placed QB Trace McSorley (knee) on injured reserve. 
news

Buccaneers place three specialists on reserve/COVID-19 list

Tampa Bay placed kicker ﻿Ryan Succop﻿, punter ﻿Bradley Pinion﻿ and long snapper ﻿Zach Triner﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, five days out from their Week 15 bout with the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Panthers coach Matt Rhule doesn't expect Christian McCaffrey to play vs. Packers

Panthers coach Matt Rhule does not expect running back Christian McCaffrey to play against the Packers due to a shoulder and thigh injury.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW