Around the NFL

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn tweaked defensive scheme ahead of joining Dallas

Published: May 11, 2021 at 08:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Following a roller-coaster five-plus seasons as the head coach in Atlanta, Dan Quinn could have taken a year off before leaping back into the fray. Instead, the new Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator dove headfirst back into the job.

Getting fired after an 0-5 start afforded Quinn time to contemplate his coaching style and scheme without sitting out a hiring cycle. The new DC told the Cowboys' official team website he immersed himself in a self-examination.

"I wanted to do as big an after-action on my own self to make sure what I could learn from, things that went well and things that didn't go well," Quinn told David Helman of the team's official website. "So, I wanted to kind of do a 360 on the whole process first, the scheme side."

In the three months between getting fired and joining Mike McCarthy's staff, Quinn said he stripped down his belief system, determining what would work for defenses in 2021.

"That included defensive cutups from 2013 to 2020, and that brought me into some of the system changes that I wanted to implement on the next lap around," he said. "I didn't want to do just another rinse and repeat. And, so, that was a big piece on what I wanted to do."

That evaluation led to some philosophical changes for Quinn, a long-time 4-3, Cover-3 style coordinator. The 50-year-old coach surprised some during the draft when he mentioned adding 3-4 elements to that system. The Cowboys' new DC wants to be more multiple than his clubs in Seattle and Atlanta -- something Dallas attempted and failed miserably to implement last season.

"Certainly a combination of things that, the foundation that has been here, as well as some new things that I wanted to bring into it and how we play and the style that would do that," Quinn said.

Quinn isn't the first -- nor will he be the last -- coach to evaluate his system after failures at his previous stop. Famously, during the time after being fired in Green Bay, Quinn's new boss convened what came to be known as The McCarthy Project, in which a group of former coaches gathered to dissect film together. Quinn's previous boss, Pete Carroll, noted in his book "Win Forever: Live, Work, and Play Like a Champion" how his failures in New England led to a revamping of his defensive belief system, which ultimately brought him successes at USC and Seattle.

Quinn knows that tweaking his coaching style and dogmas isn't enough if it doesn't translate on the field.

"Much like a player, I guess I have to prove it," he said. "And what I would say is what you can count on from me is somebody that's real specific in how we're going to go about it and get after it. And I'm very much looking forward to proving that."

Tune in to the 2021 NFL Schedule release at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12, on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.

Related Content

news

Falcons QBs coach: Matt Ryan is 'still performing at a high level'

The Falcons' new brass signaled they were sticking with ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ when they reworked his contract and rebuffed adding a successor during the draft. Ryan's new QBs coach, Charles London, has since raved about the 36-year-old's ability to continue playing at a high level.
news

Bill Belichick 'not really sure' if Patriots 5th-round pick Cameron McGrone (ACL) will play in 2021

Bill Belichick took a late-round swing on LB Cameron McGrone during the 2021 draft. The Patriots coach noted he's preparing for the possibility McGrone, who tore the ACL in his left knee in late November, could miss his entire rookie year. 
news

Falcons RBs coach Kitchings planning 'open' competition for starting job

The Falcons' revamped running back room didn't include adding to the backfield with any of their nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Davante Adams says future with Packers would 'potentially' be affected if Aaron Rodgers leaves

As uncertainty continues to surround quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay, wide receiver Davante Adams admitted Rodgers leaving could possibly affect his future in Titletown. 
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on QB situation: 'We're all at the same point'

Houston general manager Nick Caserio stresses Texans QB room is at the "same point" as other teams right now and that's getting ready for Phase One and he's just as eager to see rookie QB Davis Mills as any other player. 
news

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler switches to No. 1; rookie CB Patrick Surtain Jr. to wear No. 2

Denver announced on Monday a host of jersey number assignments for the 2021 season, including a number change for WR K.J. Hamler.
news

Packers to try out QBs Chad Kelly, Kurt Benkert at rookie minicamp

The Green Bay Packers are hosting two quarterbacks during this weekend's rookie minicamp. Tom Pelissero reports that the Packers are bringing QBs ﻿Chad Kelly﻿ and ﻿Kurt Benkert﻿ to rookie camp this week on a tryout basis.
news

Jaguars expected to sign former QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to one-year deal

﻿Tim Tebow﻿ is on his way back to the NFL. The Jaguars are expected to sign the former QB to a one-year deal this week or next to play tight end, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Buccaneers re-sign Blaine Gabbert, adding fourth QB to roster

The Buccaneers officially added ﻿Blaine Gabbert﻿ back to their quarterback room, the team announced Monday. He's spent the past two seasons in Tampa Bay.
news

Colts to sign Pro Bowl LT Eric Fisher to one-year, $9.4M deal

The Colts are signing Pro Bowl left tackle ﻿Eric Fisher﻿ to a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Panthers rookie CB Jaycee Horn to wear No. 8 in honor of Kobe Bryant

Panthers first-rounder Jaycee Horn announced that he will wear No. 8 in honor of the late, great Kobe Bryant.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW