Cowboys' Dak Prescott hopeful George Pickens will be at next week's mandatory minicamp

One big question heading into the Dallas Cowboys' mandatory minicamp next week is if George Pickens will report.

Pickens, who had the franchise tag placed on him, has skipped voluntary workouts. Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Pickens has not committed to attend minicamp but expects the wideout to report.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, likewise, anticipates Pickens' attendance but doesn't expect the wideout to participate much.

"I haven't had any conversations, and to be honest, would love for him to be in, but even if he's in, I doubt it's a full, he's going full go, jumping in the team," Prescott said, via the team's official website. "I would hope not to be honest, just being protected and being smart. Just hope he gets in just to see some of the new guys, meet some of the new guys. I'm sure he'll be here."

Prescott went through his own franchise tag situation in the past, so he understands full well what the wideout is experiencing. The QB said his last throwing sessions with Pickens happened in March or April.