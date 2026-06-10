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Cowboys' Dak Prescott hopeful George Pickens will be at next week's mandatory minicamp

Published: Jun 10, 2026 at 08:30 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

One big question heading into the Dallas Cowboys' mandatory minicamp next week is if George Pickens will report.

Pickens, who had the franchise tag placed on him, has skipped voluntary workouts. Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Pickens has not committed to attend minicamp but expects the wideout to report.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, likewise, anticipates Pickens' attendance but doesn't expect the wideout to participate much.

"I haven't had any conversations, and to be honest, would love for him to be in, but even if he's in, I doubt it's a full, he's going full go, jumping in the team," Prescott said, via the team's official website. "I would hope not to be honest, just being protected and being smart. Just hope he gets in just to see some of the new guys, meet some of the new guys. I'm sure he'll be here."

Prescott went through his own franchise tag situation in the past, so he understands full well what the wideout is experiencing. The QB said his last throwing sessions with Pickens happened in March or April.

"They were great," Prescott said. "George is George. He's great, he's awesome. The personality, excitement, his energy was consistent, consistent as it's been those times that I got to throw with him. Just even communicating with him through phone as we have these last couple of weeks, George is great. I'm excited about where he's going to be. I'm excited about when he gets in and the work that we're going to have to build off of. George is George, and he's fine."

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The Cowboys used the franchise tag to ensure the boundary receiver would remain in Dallas for one more year. The club's brass said early on that they had no plans to negotiate a long-term deal with Pickens this season. The hope is that after a rocky start to his career in Pittsburgh, last year's turnaround sticks. The Cowboys are hedging their bets by using the tender to keep him off the market but not ink him to a long-term deal.

Had Pickens wanted to make a statement that he disagreed with the Cowboys' play, he would not have signed his franchise tender until much later this summer, allowing the opportunity to skip mandatory work without the threat of fines. Having inked it, he puts himself at risk of incurring $107,911 in total fines if he skips the three-day minicamp. It's incongruous to sign the tender, then skip minicamp.

Pickens reporting would not only avoid the fines but also be another sign that he's willing to play the Cowboys' game this season and continue to toe the line as he waits for his big payday.

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