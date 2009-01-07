Cowboys cut ties with CB Jones after one season

Published: Jan 07, 2009 at 12:48 PM

IRVING, Texas -- Cornerback Adam Jones was released Wednesday by the Dallas Cowboys following a season in which he was suspended six games for an off-field incident.

The transaction will not become official until Feb. 9, the first day NFL teams can make waiver requests.

"He was surprised, and I think he was obviously somewhat hurt," said Worrick Robinson, Jones' agent. "At the same time, he understands the business behind what is happening here."

The Cowboys traded for Jones during the offseason, even though he had been suspended for the entire 2007 season because of a series of off-field incidents.

Jones missed six games this season for violating the league's player-conduct policy after an Oct. 7 scuffle with a team bodyguard at a Dallas hotel. He missed a seventh game because of an injury.

Jones averaged just 4.5 yards per punt return and had no interceptions.

Robinson said he didn't believe Jones' suspension was a factor in the Cowboys' decision to release the cornerback.

"We don't have any reason to believe at this point that that off-the-field incident had anything to do with the team's decision today," Robinson said. "I know there was certainly a lot of bad that came out of that situation, but there was some good that came out of that situation as well."

