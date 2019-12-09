Cowboys cut kicker Brett Maher, sign Kai Forbath

Maher's forgettable 2019 season as a Cowboy comes to a close after 13 games in which he made just 66.7 percent of his 30 field goal attempts (but was perfect on all 36 extra points). The 30-year-old drew the ire of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after the kicker missed field goals in each of Dallas' last two losses, which both came on prime-time national television. Jones was quick to point out the need for improvement at kicker first before turning his attention anywhere else during his contentious Friday radio appearance, which ultimately served as a hint of Monday's eventual roster move.