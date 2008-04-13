Cowboys considerably closer to deal for Pacman Jones

The on-and-off trade talks between Dallas and Tennessee are on again, in a big way.
One person familiar with the talks said they were nearing a deal, but it was not done yet. However, it now sounds as if it could be done this week, well before the April 26-27 draft.
Just last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said talks were at a standstill, but those talks were quickly jumpstarted over the weekend with a series of phone calls between the two teams.
Dallas had been offering one of their two sixth-round picks.
Tennessee has been holding out, refusing to budge for anything less than a fourth-round pick. Plus, Dallas wanted to attach conditions to the trade in which it could receive a draft pick back from Tennessee if Jones got into more trouble in his new city.
Now, the two sides are nearing compromise. The deal could be completed by Tuesday, which also happens to be the time that Jones' agent, Manny Arora, said Jones plans to apply for reinstatement to the NFL. It was one year ago this past week that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Jones.
Goodell plans to review whether to reinstate Jones shortly before training camp, however Arora is likely to push for an even quicker decision.
Should the trade become official, it would not change Dallas' draft strategy in any way. The Cowboys would proceed as if they did not have Jones, as if they still had a need at cornerback, knowing they could not count on Jones to be reinstated.