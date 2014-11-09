Around the NFL

Cowboys concerned about Dez Bryant off the field

Published: Nov 09, 2014 at 02:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dez Bryant wants to get paid like he's one of the top receivers in the NFL -- which he is. However, the Dallas Cowboys are worried about handing Bryant a boatload of guaranteed money.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that the Cowboys' apprehension stems from several off-field incidents that could indicate a larger issue on the horizon.

"This is a genuine concern," Rapoport said. "The Cowboys, I am told by multiple sources involved in the situation, do not trust Dez Bryant off the field. They feared -- and they have feared for a while -- that it will all blow up in his face, that a variety of small incidents will all come back to haunt him. ...

"I went to the DeSoto (Texas) City Police Department. I found six instances of police coming to Dez Bryant's house -- that's where he lives, in DeSoto. Among the incidents -- and none of these were convictions -- there was a harassment incident, there was a robbery at his house, the fire department had to come and unlock his car that had a sleeping baby inside. All of these things give the Cowboys cause for concern. He's had anger management; they have a manager with him at all times. But they are very nervous, and this is one reason they have not wanted to give him the guaranteed money that most elite receivers get."

Bryant recently said he would be willing to talk about a contract extension during the season. However, Rapoport pointed out the last numbers the Cowboys discussed with the receiver didn't have heavy guarantees.

"Well, Dez Bryant just changed agents, so talks may start off," Rapoport said. "This was their best offer to Dez Bryant: 10 years, $114 million. Sounds pretty good. Well, I am told only $20 million of that was guaranteed, only $5 million signing bonus, and over the first six years, he would make $10 million (per year) -- not the salary of an elite receiver."

With the team holding all the leverage in the form of the franchise tag and the Cowboys' concerns with him off the playing field, we wouldn't expect this deal to get done anytime soon.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 10 game and recaps the Browns' blowout win over the Bengals. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe quarterback Dak Prescott will have any limitations when he returns to the field against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

news

Three-time Pro Bowl TE Delanie Walker announces retirement from NFL after 14 seasons

Longtime veteran tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement after 14 seasons in the NFL. Walker spent seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

news

Packers WR Randall Cobb suffered ankle sprain, will be out 2-4 weeks

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb learned he suffered a ankle sprain instead of a fracture and will be out two to four weeks, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Tom Brady on Bucs' recent struggles: 'It's a bad day when there's more F-bombs than touchdowns'

Tom Brady speaks on his recent frustrations with the Bucs offense, including his outburst on the sidelines during the team's Week 6 loss in Pittsburgh.

news

Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury would consider giving up play-calling duties: 'Whatever it takes to win'

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has been calling plays on offense since his arrival in 2019, but the team's recent struggles have had him considering handing off those duties for the first time.

news

Chargers coach Brandon Staley on benching J.C. Jackson: 'It just wasn't good enough in the first half'

Although the Los Angeles Chargers came away with a victory against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night, head coach Brandon Staley had to bench highly paid cornerback J.C. Jackson in the second half and overtime to right the defense.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson after overtime loss vs. Chargers: 'We don't have division in our locker room'

Another week brought another excruciating loss for the Denver Broncos, where the defense shut down an opponent and the offense behind Russell Wilson came up short as they fell 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime Monday night.

news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon on benching in loss vs. Chargers: 'I'm not gonna lie. It hurt a little'

There would be no revenge game Monday night for Broncos running back Melvin Gordon against the Chargers, his former team of five years. Gordon was done for the game in the second quarter after only three carries for eight yards.

news

Kicker Dustin Hopkins boots Chargers to OT win despite injured hamstring

Los Angeles kicker Dustin Hopkins, bum hammy and all, connected on a 39-yard game-winning kick in overtime to lift the Chargers over the Denver Broncos, 19-16.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson injures hamstring in loss to Chargers on Monday

Denver QB Russell Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during the Broncos' Monday night loss to the host Los Angeles Chargers, Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Broncos on Monday

In OT, a special teams gaffe by the Broncos set up Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was playing through a hamstring injury, for a 39-yard game-winning field goal and Hopkins lifted the Bolts to a 19-16 victory over the Broncos.

news

Week 6 Monday night inactives: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers "Monday Night Football" game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE