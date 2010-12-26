Cowboys coming to end of disappointing, surprising season

They threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. A cornerback blew an assignment, clearing the way for a 74-yard touchdown pass. They made a valiant comeback anyway, yet continued to do things like get penalized for celebrating a touchdown and kicking an extra point wide left. That last goof gave the Cardinals a chance to win it with a field goal, and that's exactly what they did, but only after converting a fourth-and-15 against a defense that had played well most of the second half.