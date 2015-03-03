Around the NFL

Cowboys, Cole Beasley agree to four-year, $13.6M deal

Published: Mar 03, 2015 at 05:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Dez Bryant isn't the only wide receiver sticking around in Dallas.

The Cowboys announced on Tuesday that Cole Beasley has been signed to a new four-year deal.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Beasley's pact is worth $13.6 million, with $7 million in guarantees and a $4 million signing bonus. Incentives can hike the deal to $15.1 million.

Tony Romo's slot receiver was productive last season, hauling in 37 catches for 420 yards and four scores. He finished fourth on the team in receptions behind Bryant, tight end Jason Witten and running back DeMarco Murray.

Beasley -- who once walked away from football during the team's 2012 training camp -- played well down the stretch, piling up nine catches in the Cowboys' regular-season finale before grabbing another 11 balls over two playoff games. He provided security as a fleet-footed slot target, something Dallas prized enough to keep him around for years to come.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down all the franchise tags and discusses where Ndamukong Suh will land. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson says first game against Seahawks was 'special': 'I wouldn't be where I am today without this place'

In Broncos QB Russell Wilson's return to Lumen Field, he faced strong emotions, an intense fan reaction and his former Seahawks teammates in a game which came down to the final seconds.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Seahawks' win over Broncos

Russell Wilson's Broncos debut on his old homefield was spoiled by Geno Smith and the Seahawks, who prevailed on Monday night, 17-16.

news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt not expected to need surgery, could return in six weeks

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt's pectoral injury is not believed to be season-ending or require surgery. Watt is still waiting on more information but there is optimism he will be back by midseason, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams carted off with 'serious' knee injury on Monday night

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field Monday and did not return in his team's 17-16 win over the Broncos after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter. Head coach Pete Carroll called it a "serious" injury that is believed to be to Adams' quad tendon.

news

Week 1 Monday night inactives: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has successful surgery on fractured thumb, looks to return Week 8 or 10

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent successful surgery to stabilize his fractured thumb on Monday and is looking at a potential return in Week 8 or Week 10, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Robert Saleh 'taking receipts' for those 'who continually mock' Jets after Week 1 loss

Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Monday expressed his frustrations with those doubting his team after Week 1, and is putting his best foot forward to prove them wrong.

news

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell expected to miss at least eight weeks with MCL sprain

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is expected to miss eight weeks with an MCL sprain, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones believed to have been suffering from back spasms in loss to Dolphins

The Patriots received good news on quarterback Mac Jones. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Jones is believed to have been suffering from back spasms during the season-opening loss to the Dolphins.

news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt to seek second opinion on pec injury; Najee Harris undergoing tests on foot

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 win possibly came with a heavy price. The team is currently awaiting word of the severity of injuries to stars T.J. Watt and Najee Harris.

news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin suffered hamstring strain in win over Cowboys, will miss a few weeks

The Buccaneers will be without star receiver Chris Godwin for another spell. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Godwin suffered a hamstring strain in Sunday night's victory over the Cowboys and will miss some time.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE