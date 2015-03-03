Cowboys, Cole Beasley agree to four-year, $13.6M deal

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Beasley's pact is worth $13.6 million, with $7 million in guarantees and a $4 million signing bonus. Incentives can hike the deal to $15.1 million.
Tony Romo's slot receiver was productive last season, hauling in 37 catches for 420 yards and four scores. He finished fourth on the team in receptions behind Bryant, tight end Jason Witten and running back DeMarco Murray.
Beasley -- who once walked away from football during the team's 2012 training camp -- played well down the stretch, piling up nine catches in the Cowboys' regular-season finale before grabbing another 11 balls over two playoff games. He provided security as a fleet-footed slot target, something Dallas prized enough to keep him around for years to come.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down all the franchise tags and discusses where Ndamukong Suh will land. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.