Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy aiming for Super Bowl: 'Make no bones about it'

Published: Aug 22, 2020 at 09:51 AM
One of the most popular franchises in the world of sports, the Dallas Cowboys have yet to reach, much less win, a Super Bowl this century as it was the 1995 season in which they last won the Super Bowl.

It's a drought that Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Packers in the 2010 season, is aiming to end. And aiming for anything else simply isn't acceptable.

"If you're not trying to win a Super Bowl, I don't know what you're even doing in this business," McCarthy said Friday, via the team website's Nick Eatman. "I think that's what every team starts their offseason with. The ones that don't talk about it are probably trying to under-promise, overachieve. But I've always been very upfront about it with every team I've ever coached."

Upon succeeding Jason Garrett as Cowboys head coach, McCarthy took the reins of a roster overflowing with talent on each side of the ball on every level. There are superstars such as Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, star-studded wide receiver and defensive line corps, the seemingly standard outstanding Dallas offensive line, standout linebackers and on and on.

Though there's been talent lost, there's been talent added.

Still, the Cowboys were very much a talent-laden squad a season ago and for the seventh time over the recently concluded past decade, they failed to punch a ticket to the postseason.

McCarthy is returning to the sideline after a year away and he hasn't helmed a playoff squad since 2016 – though that ended a run of eight consecutive postseason campaigns for McCarthy's Packers. So a reversal of recent fortune is no doubt needed for McCarthy and the Cowboys.

The past is the past, of course, and even if it's McCarthy's first season in Dallas, he made it clear Friday that the expectations for the season ahead are sky high and they should be.

"We're in this to win a championship," McCarthy said," make no bones about it."

