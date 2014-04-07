Cowboys' Charlotte Jones Anderson helps by running Dallas Final Four

Normally, Charlotte Jones Anderson has her hands full as the executive vice president of the Dallas Cowboys and the chairman of the NFL Foundation. This year she added college basketball to her resume as the chairperson of the North Dallas Final Four host committee.
With the game played at the stadium built by her father, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Jones Anderson is making quite an impression around the Dallas area and the NFL offices, according to the New York Daily News .
She said has enjoyed the change of pace brought by running one of the biggest amateur sporting events in the country, which culminates Monday with the national championship game between the University of Connecticut and University of Kentucky.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor