Around the NFL

Cowboys cancel practice due to non-COVID-19 medical emergency involving staff member

Published: Nov 24, 2020 at 10:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys have canceled practice due to a non-COVID-19-related medical emergency involving a staff member, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Media availability has also been canceled for the day, meaning coach Mike McCarthy's Tuesday press briefing will no longer take place.

The Cowboys will provide additional information at an appropriate time, per the team.

Dallas (3-7) is preparing for its annual Thanksgiving game following an upset win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Cowboys will host Washington (3-7) at AT&T Stadium on Thursday in an important game in the race for the NFC East title.

Related Content

news

Ryan Shazier starts fund to help those who have suffered spinal cord injuries

Former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier announced he's started a fund to help those who have suffered spinal cord injuries.
news

Rams inspire confidence with win over Bucs: 'We can be as good as we want to be'

After a win over the Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams are tied atop of the NFC West. Jared Goff knows that they have a chance to win the division.
news

Joe Judge: Marc Colombo firing made 'in the best interest of the New York Giants'

Giants coach Joe Judge's first in-season firing of his head coaching career surprised some because of its timing, its target and its replacement.
news

Tom Brady's INT caps another flat Bucs prime-time performance in loss vs. Rams

Against the Rams, the Bucs had a shot to perform better in prime time and emerge victorious. An errant Tom Brady pass on Tampa's final drive, combined with several other miscues, ultimately sealed their fate in a brutal 27-24 loss.
news

What we learned from Rams' win over Buccaneers on Monday night

Featuring two of the top defenses in the NFL, Monday night saw the Rams and Buccaneers go back and forth. Trailing by three points with just more than two minutes to play, Tom Brady took over only for Jordan Fuller's second interception to seal it, the Rams defense fittingly securing a 27-24 win over the Bucs.
news

Memo details updates to NFL's COVID-19 protocols; masks required for players on sidelines

Major updates to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols were sent to all clubs on Monday in a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Among the updates are a mandate for players to wear face coverings on the sideline if they are not wearing a helmet or entering a game with those who do not subject to discipline. 
news

Mike McCarthy channels inner Gallagher, smashes watermelons before Cowboys' win over Vikings

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy smashed watermelons before their game against the Vikings to help motivate his players. And it worked.
news

Bears place S Eddie Jackson on COVID-19 list; Nagy noncommittal on starting quarterback

Chicago has placed All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list; head coach Matt Nagy also did not name a starting quarterback for the team's upcoming game against the Packers.
news

Vikings place WR Adam Thielen on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Vikings will be without one of their best offensive weapons for an uncertain length of time. Minnesota announced Monday they have placed wide receiver ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Saints QB Drew Brees details ribs injury: 'My body completely locked up on me'

More than a week since suffering a painful ribs injury, Saints QB Drew Brees detailed the impact of the ailment. "My body completely locked up on me," the future Hall of Famer explained during a sit-down interview with Cox Sports' Mike Nabors.
news

Dolphins HC Brian Flores: 'We have a lot of confidence' in Tua Tagovailoa despite benching

Dolphins coach Brian Flores yanked ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ from Sunday's game against the Broncos in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿. Flores reiterated Monday that the benching isn't a signal of waning trust in the young QB.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL