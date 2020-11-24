Cowboys cancel practice due to non-COVID-19 medical emergency involving staff member

The Dallas Cowboys have canceled practice due to a non-COVID-19-related medical emergency involving a staff member, the team announced Tuesday morning.
Media availability has also been canceled for the day, meaning coach Mike McCarthy's Tuesday press briefing will no longer take place.
The Cowboys will provide additional information at an appropriate time, per the team.
Dallas (3-7) is preparing for its annual Thanksgiving game following an upset win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Cowboys will host Washington (3-7) at AT&T Stadium on Thursday in an important game in the race for the NFC East title.