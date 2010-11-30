Cowboys can play spoiler again vs. Colts

Published: Nov 30, 2010 at 02:13 PM

The storyline
So much for this being a potential Super Bowl preview. The Colts are just hoping to stay around .500 and the Cowboys want to show that they'll continue to play with a passion for Jason Garrett in this lost season.

Why you should watch
Seeing how Peyton Manning does, coming off a four-pick game should be interesting. Dez Bryant might have to do something big on special teams to keep his team close. DeMarcus Ware and the Dallas pass rush could have some fun on this fast track.

Did you know?
Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware has the most sacks in the NFL since 2006 (66). ... Dallas' Jason Witten leads all tight ends with 60 receptions. ... Manning has 61 career 300-yard passing games. ... Indianapolis' Jacob Tamme leads the NFL in receptions since November started with 38.

