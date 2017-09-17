Cowboys-Broncos resumes after weather delay

No playoff spots clinched through Week 14 for just third time since 1978
With Monday night's Rams win over the Cardinals, 2021 -- the first 17-game campaign -- is only the third season without a clinched postseason berth through Week 14 since the NFL moved to a 16-game season in 1978, per NFL Research. The other such years were 1993 and 2014.
2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Rams' win over Cardinals on Monday night
Behind excellent nights from quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and the Aaron Donald-led defense, the Rams defeated Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, 30-23.
Week 14 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals "Monday Night Football" game.
36 players placed on reserve/COVID-19 list due to positive tests; Washington staffer positive for Omicron variant
Thirty-six NFL Players -- 25 on active rosters and 11 on practice squads -- were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday as a result of positive tests. It is the largest number of additions to the list since its creation in 2020, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Bills HC Sean McDermott says QB Josh Allen is day to day with foot sprain
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with a foot sprain and will be day to day going forward. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Monday that Allen is also dealing with a mild case of turf toe.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'plans' for Lamar Jackson (ankle) to start vs. Packers in Week 15
John Harbaugh isn't the most communicative coach when it comes to injuries. But he was willing to offer an update on Lamar Jackson -- and Ravens fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief. The star QB does not have a high-ankle sprain and is expected to start versus the Packers in Week 15.
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, will miss 'MNF' vs. Cardinals
The Rams won't have one of their best players when they take on the Cardinals on "Monday Night Football." The team announced Monday that cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Joe Judge: Giants making strides internally that should produce success in 2022
Joe Judge's Giants are headed toward another disappointing result in 2021. But the coach expects things to next around next season. "I'm not interested in quick fixes," Judge said Monday. "I want to do this the right way."
Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay tests positive for COVID-19; all three Miami RBs on reserve/COVID-19 list
Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay is joining his backfield mates on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Tom Pelissero reports. Lindsay tested positive for COVID-19. Miami currently doesn't have any running backs on the active roster.
NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 13
Kareem Hunt's recent return from injured reserve has encountered another interruption. The RB suffered an ankle injury in Cleveland's 24-22 win over Baltimore on Sunday, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday the team does not expect Hunt to play in Saturday's game against the Raiders.
Chargers HC Brandon Staley: 'You're witnessing something rare' with Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert made it look easy again in the Chargers' win over the Giants. As coach Brandon Staley reminded, that doesn't mean what the second-year QB doing is normal. "What you're witnessing is something special," Staley said.