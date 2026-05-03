Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer: 'Scary' to think how good George Pickens can be 

A big-play ace across three seasons with the Steelers, Pickens' ability was never in doubt, but his consistency was. He put it all together in his first Pro Bowl season last year, recording 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. All of those numbers were career highs by sizable margins.

Pickens was traded to the Cowboys in May of last year. Now he's got a full regular season under his belt with quarterback Dak Prescott and Schottenheimer's offense plus he'll have a full offseason to build on it.

"It makes us excited that we know that we plan on George being here, and George I think is really excited about coming back," Schottenheimer said. "My word I've used is always evolve. We're in the process of evolving, but it doesn't have to happen tomorrow or a week from now. It's going to happen."

Perhaps just as important for Pickens' maturation and refinement is that the distraction of signing his tag has been eliminated. The Cowboys aren't planning on an extension, so the here and now is priority, with a potential long-term deal waiting until next offseason.

Schottenheimer, for one, wasn't surprised that Pickens is back in the fold on his one-year tender.