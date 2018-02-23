Cowboys big winners in compensatory draft haul

Cincinnati has added picks in the third (No. 100 overall), fifth (No. 170) and seventh (Nos. 252, 253) rounds. Dallas' haul consists of selections in the fourth (No. 137), fifth (Nos. 171, 173) and sixth (No. 208) rounds. Green Bay's spoils are nearly identical, with picks in the fourth (No. 133), fifth (Nos. 172, 174) and sixth (No. 207) rounds.