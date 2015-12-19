Cowboys bench Matt Cassel for Kellen Moore

The Dallas Cowboys introduced Matt Cassel to the bench after the quarterback introduced the football world to the intentional grounding interception.
Cassel was pulled in favor of Kellen Moore in the second quarter of Saturday night's 19-16 loss to the New York Jets.
In addition to the laughable gaffe that landed in Darrelle Revis' hands with no Cowboys receiver in the area, Cassel missed an easy touchdown to Dez Bryant and sabotaged one possession with an ugly 18-yard sack.
The performance called to mind a quote from Nicholas Dawidoff's "Collision Low Crossers," in which former Broncos defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale quipped that Cassel "couldn't hit Black Beauty in a field of white mice."
Ball placement and arm strength have been major issues since Cassel replaced Brandon Weeden as the stand-in for an injured Tony Romo in October.
Moore completed 29 of 47 passes (61.7 percent) for 254 yards (5.4 YPA), one touchdown, one interception and a 74.2 passer rating in four preseason games with the Lions this past summer.
One of the most successful quarterbacks in NCAA history at Boise State, Moore simply doesn't have the size and arm strength to consistently squeeze NFL throws into tight windows. Moore finished 15 of 25 for 158 yards with one touchdown pass and three interceptions.