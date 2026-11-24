Cowboys believe Dak Prescott is playing the best of his career. Will it be enough?
FRISCO, Texas -- When Jerry Jones was asked after the Dallas Cowboys' 51-30 win over the Tennessee Titans whether this was the best Dak Prescott has ever played in his 11-year NFL career, the team's owner and general manager didn't flinch.
"Yes," Jones said. "Yes, for me."
For his part, Prescott agreed with Jones' evaluation. On Monday, coach Brian Schottenheimer, who has been with the organization in some capacity since 2022, also had high praise for the way Prescott is playing.
"Just the confidence is real," Schottenheimer said. "The confidence is not overconfidence. He's just playing with great command and control. I've been here a long time and watched him play a lot of football. I can honestly say, I can't remember a stretch that he's played this well. I think he's in a really good spot right now."
It's hard to argue with the numbers. Prescott has passed for five touchdowns in a game twice in his career, with one coming last week against the San Francisco 49ers. He's accounted for five total touchdowns -- passing and rushing -- four times in his 150 regular-season starts, and two of those times were the previous two games. After Week 11, Prescott is top three in passing yards, passing touchdowns and the all-encompassing stat of QBR. He's getting the ball out to his playmakers on time, and because of that, he owns the best sack percentage among qualifying quarterbacks. As a unit, the Cowboys offense has the best total offensive expected points added in the league and has scored the second-most offensive points per game.
"It's all working," Prescott said. "It's not just me; it's the 10 other guys, it's the game plan around, and healthy, thank God."
Whenever elite stretches of Prescott's career become a discussion, there are two top contenders. The first is his efficient start as a rookie, which resulted in the team's racking up a lot of wins and Prescott's taking the starting job away from Tony Romo. Prescott was Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 and finished sixth in MVP voting as he tossed 23 touchdowns to just four interceptions and led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record. However, that season, the Cowboys had a great environment around the quarterback, from arguably the best offensive line in the league to an offense centered on the Ezekiel Elliott-led running game. Prescott was great, but he wasn't asked to do much outside his comfort zone.
The other extended stretch is Prescott's 2023 season, when he finished as the league MVP runner-up. At this juncture, the offense was centered on Prescott, and he was surgical, throwing for 36 touchdowns to only nine interceptions. He led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record for the third consecutive season.
Dak Prescott's three-game heater
The argument for this stretch being the best Prescott has ever looked is a valid one. The season overall has had inconsistencies, but the margin for error for the offense is as slim as it's been in Prescott's career. The unit has a plethora of weapons, but Prescott's ability to distribute the production has been unmatched. The Cowboys are the only team in the NFL that has multiple players in the top 15 in receiving yards and a top-10 rusher. CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Javonte Williams deserve a lot of the credit for that as well, but Prescott is the one orchestrating the offense. Feeding his two playmakers in the passing game is easy to see, but Prescott's work at the line of scrimmage to get the running back into favorable run plays has been one of his most underrated qualities for years.
Lately, Prescott has added -- or, revived -- another dimension to his game. For most of Prescott's first eight years in the NFL, he presented some level of threat with his legs. He was never a running quarterback but, aside from 2021 -- the season he returned from a broken ankle the previous season -- Prescott averaged at least 14 yards rushing per game. The last three seasons, that number has dwindled. It hasn't been a huge detriment because of how much Prescott's ability with his arm has elevated, not to mention it gives the Cowboys a better chance to make sure their starting quarterback remains healthy. Still, it has faded enough that defenses no longer worry about it too much.
That has been changing recently. Against the 49ers, Prescott took off and dove for the left pylon to convert a key 2-point conversion as the Cowboys tried to make a comeback. Against the Titans, Prescott used his legs to pick up a big fourth down on the game's initial drive. He later took off and did a somersault for another first down, and ran in a touchdown in the third quarter to bolster Dallas' lead. As many offensive fireworks as the Cowboys set off Sunday, Prescott's 2-yard touchdown run -- sneaking into the right corner of the end zone through contact -- was the loudest AT&T Stadium got on the afternoon.
"Extending plays, moving, getting those hidden third downs for us," Schottenheimer said. "The touchdown was big. What can you say about the guy? Ultimate competitor, and that's what you love about him."
At 5-6 and in second place in the NFC East behind the New York Giants (6-3-1), Dallas needs as much as Prescott can give them to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2023.
This article originally appeared in The Athletic.