FRISCO, Texas -- When Jerry Jones was asked after the Dallas Cowboys' 51-30 win over the Tennessee Titans whether this was the best Dak Prescott has ever played in his 11-year NFL career, the team's owner and general manager didn't flinch.

"Yes," Jones said. "Yes, for me."

For his part, Prescott agreed with Jones' evaluation. On Monday, coach Brian Schottenheimer, who has been with the organization in some capacity since 2022, also had high praise for the way Prescott is playing.

"Just the confidence is real," Schottenheimer said. "The confidence is not overconfidence. He's just playing with great command and control. I've been here a long time and watched him play a lot of football. I can honestly say, I can't remember a stretch that he's played this well. I think he's in a really good spot right now."

It's hard to argue with the numbers. Prescott has passed for five touchdowns in a game twice in his career, with one coming last week against the San Francisco 49ers. He's accounted for five total touchdowns -- passing and rushing -- four times in his 150 regular-season starts, and two of those times were the previous two games. After Week 11, Prescott is top three in passing yards, passing touchdowns and the all-encompassing stat of QBR. He's getting the ball out to his playmakers on time, and because of that, he owns the best sack percentage among qualifying quarterbacks. As a unit, the Cowboys offense has the best total offensive expected points added in the league and has scored the second-most offensive points per game.

"It's all working," Prescott said. "It's not just me; it's the 10 other guys, it's the game plan around, and healthy, thank God."

Whenever elite stretches of Prescott's career become a discussion, there are two top contenders. The first is his efficient start as a rookie, which resulted in the team's racking up a lot of wins and Prescott's taking the starting job away from Tony Romo. Prescott was Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 and finished sixth in MVP voting as he tossed 23 touchdowns to just four interceptions and led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record. However, that season, the Cowboys had a great environment around the quarterback, from arguably the best offensive line in the league to an offense centered on the Ezekiel Elliott-led running game. Prescott was great, but he wasn't asked to do much outside his comfort zone.

The other extended stretch is Prescott's 2023 season, when he finished as the league MVP runner-up. At this juncture, the offense was centered on Prescott, and he was surgical, throwing for 36 touchdowns to only nine interceptions. He led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record for the third consecutive season.