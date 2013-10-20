Cowboys beat Eagles, now sit alone atop NFC East

PHILADELPHIA -- Tony Romo threw for 317 yards and one touchdown and the Dallas Cowboys overcame a sluggish start to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 17-3 on Sunday to take sole possession of first place in the NFC East.
Two teams that averaged a combined 58 points per game and allowed a combined 55 totaled 13 punts in a first half that ended with Dallas (4-3) leading 3-0. It was more two inept offenses than two dominant defenses.
The Eagles (3-4) have lost a franchise-worst nine straight games at home. Their last win at the Linc was over the New York Giants on Sept. 30, 2012.
A Cowboys defensive line missing three of its projected starters pressured and harassed Nick Foles before sending him to the sideline with a head injury on the last play of the third quarter.
