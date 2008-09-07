Cowboys' Barber leaves game with bruised ribs

CLEVELAND -- Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was taken to the locker room with bruised ribs in the second half of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
Barber rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in helping the Cowboys build a 21-7 halftime lead. He also had three catches for 21 yards.
Barber had five carries in the third quarter before leaving the game.
Rookie Felix Jones took over in Barber's absence and punched in an 11-yard TD on his first carry to make it 28-7 in the third quarter.
