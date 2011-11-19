Cowboys backup QB Kitna out vs. Redskins with back injury

Published: Nov 19, 2011 at 08:12 AM

Veteran quarterback Jon Kitna has served as a more than capable insurance policy behind starter Tony Romo for three seasons. But the Cowboys won't have that backup plan in place for Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins.

Kitna didn't travel with the team to Washington D.C. on Saturday, according to multiple published reports, leaving the backup duties to Stephen McGee.

Kitna missed practice on Thursday and Friday because of a back injury and had been listed as doubtful.

McGee has been inactive for all but three games this season, according to the team's official website. He started the season-finale last season, helping lead the Cowboys to a win in Philadelphia.

Running back Felix Jones (ankle) and starting right guard Kyle Kosier (foot) are questionable for the Cowboys.

