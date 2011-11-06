Cowboys' Austin sidelined by hamstring injury vs. Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin didn't return to Sunday's 23-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a right hamstring injury.
Austin came out for the second half in street clothes after it was announced he was questionable to return.
"We'll take it day by day," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. "They decided right away that (he wouldn't return). We'll see how he feels tonight and tomorrow and take it from there."
Austin appeared to be injured on a 37-yard catch down the sideline during the second quarter. He pulled up after the play and quickly went to the sideline. He wasn't putting weight on his right leg and immediately received an ice pack on the hamstring.
"Randomly on that one play, my other hammy just grabbed up, out of nowhere," Austin said. "It's hard to describe how it feels, but it really hurts."
Austin had already missed two games this season with a left hamstring injury that dated back to training camp. He re-injured the hamstring in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers and missed the next two games before returning against the New England Patriots on Oct. 16.
Austin caught two passes for 53 yards before leaving the game.
