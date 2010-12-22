Cowboys at Cards on NFLN Christmas night

Rich Eisen hosts NFL Network's Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears from the stadium. Eisen, a two-time Sports Emmy nominee in the Studio Host category, is joined by fellow Sports Emmy nominee Steve Mariucci, a former NFL head coach with the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions who also served as Brett Favre's quarterback coach in Green Bay; Marshall Faulk, a recently named Hall of Fame semifinalist who won a Super Bowl XXXIV ring with the Rams, earned 2000 NFL MVP honors and three Offensive Player of the Year awards (1999-2001) and has been selected to seven Pro Bowls; Deion Sanders, a recently named Hall of Fame semifinalist, a two-time Super Bowl winner who was 1994 Defensive Player of the Year and an eight-time Pro Bowler who holds the NFL record with 19 career return touchdowns; and Michael Irvin, a Hall of Fame and three-time Super Bowl champion wide receiver with the Dallas Cowboys. Coverage also includes on-site reports from Flanagan and Kara Henderson, who begins her eighth season with NFL Network. The entire pre-game show on Christmas will be from the stadium in Arizona.