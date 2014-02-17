Cowboys assistant Gary Brown seeks marrow donor for daughter

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Gary Brown is trying to find bone-marrow donors for his 15-year-old daughter, who is suffering from chronic myeloid leukemia.
- Former NFL offensive tackle Esera Tuaolo told The Star Tribune that the time is right for the NFL to accept Michael Sam, the Missouri defensive end who came out as gay last week. Tuaolo came out as gay in 2002 after he had retired and in 2006 published "Alone in the Trenches: My Life as a Gay Man in the NFL."
- The Star Tribune also reported that Minnesota Vikings tight end John Carlson said he plans to play next season despite finishing last season on injured reserve with a concussion.
- Kurt Warner's Arizona charity helped a single mother get into a new home, The Arizona Republic reported.
- The Johnson City Press reported on how area schools are preparing for Tennessee's new concussion laws for the upcoming school year.
- USA Today's For The Win site reported that Jen Welter became the first woman to compete in a men's football league in a non-kicking position when she played Saturday for the Texas Revolution of the Indoor Football League.
