Cowboys assistant Gary Brown seeks marrow donor for daughter

Published: Feb 17, 2014 at 04:00 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Former NFL offensive tackle Esera Tuaolo told The Star Tribune that the time is right for the NFL to accept Michael Sam, the Missouri defensive end who came out as gay last week. Tuaolo came out as gay in 2002 after he had retired and in 2006 published "Alone in the Trenches: My Life as a Gay Man in the NFL."
  • USA Today's For The Win site reported that Jen Welter became the first woman to compete in a men's football league in a non-kicking position when she played Saturday for the Texas Revolution of the Indoor Football League.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ron Rivera ahead of Carolina return: 'No reason to be bitter'

Ron Rivera is making his return to Bank of America Stadium as an opposing coach on Sunday and now he'll be facing his former quarterback, Cam Newton, as well. 
news

Pete Carroll on Chris Carson (neck): 'I don't have a good update'

Having been sidelined since Week 5 due to a neck injury, Seahawks RB Chris Carson practiced last week, but was absent Wednesday. Head coach Pete Carroll was short on detail and optimism with his latest update. 
news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Week 11 Fantasy Previews (aka This One Goes To 11)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 11 schedule!
news

Week 11 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW