Cowboys announce return to Oxnard for training camp

Published: Jun 15, 2021 at 04:11 PM
After a season away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dallas Cowboys are saddling up for a return to the friendly confines of Oxnard, California.

The Cowboys announced Tuesday their official return to Oxnard for 2021 training camp, which will be open for fans.

It will be the club's 15th trip to Oxnard and its 42nd training session in Southern California.

Camp will be open to the public beginning with the first workout on July 22.

"We're looking forward to getting back to training camp in Oxnard and getting back to normal," said Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. "I view the team's return to Oxnard as a very positive sign that the Cowboys and the NFL are moving one big step closer toward the traditional camp, preseason and regular season experience that we have been accustomed to for generations, and that includes everything from the players, the fans at practice, the media, and, of course, the great weather in Southern California," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a press release. "We learned last year that the absence of NFL preseason games, and the training camps being closed to the public, were things that our fans really missed as part of the ramp up period heading into the regular season. We believe our approach to this year's camp and preseason will help us provide a safely managed return to the July and August weeks that have been such an important part of our country's football culture for decades. This time of team-building and preparation will serve as a strong foundation for a successful 2021 season for all 32 of the NFL clubs—and most importantly the fans of all of those teams." 

The Cowboys' camp will run through the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 5 as the team will wrap up camp on Aug. 12. The team is set to arrive in Oxnard on July 20 with the opening press conference following a day later.

