Cowboys address defensive-line need, sign DE Olshansky to four-year deal

Published: Mar 06, 2009 at 10:59 AM

The Dallas Cowboys signed defensive lineman Igor Olshansky to a four-year contract, the team announced Friday.

NFL Network's Adam Schefter reports that Olshansky received a four-year, $18 million contract, with $8 million guaranteed.

With Chris Canty bolting for the New York Giants, Olshansky could fill the void on the defensive line.

Olshansky entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick by San Diego in 2004 and spent his first five seasons in the league with the Chargers. He has started 70 of 75 career regular-season games with 179 tackles, 11 sacks, one interception and six passes defensed.

Olshansky, who's 6-foot-6 and 309 pounds, spent three seasons under current Cowboys coach Wade Phillips when he served as the defensive coordinator for the Chargers from 2004 to 2006.

Olshansky was born in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine, and is the first player from the former Soviet Union to play in the NFL.

