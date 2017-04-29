Cowboys add slot receiver Ryan Switzer

After three straight defensive picks -- pass-rusher Taco Charlton and cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis -- Dallas on Friday grabbed wideout Ryan Switzer out of North Carolina with the 133th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Switzer is best known as last season's high-volume target for Tar Heels quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who went to the Bears with the No. 2 pick in the draft. The 5-foot-8, 181-pound receiver finished 10th nationwide in 2016 with 96 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.
A clean route-runner, Switzer shined from the slot as a short-yardage chain-mover who also doubled as a dangerous punt returner.
"I think they underestimate (my speed) a whole hell of a lot more than they should," Switzer, who clocked 4.51 in the 40, said this month, per The Sporting News. "I think if you watch the tape, I was never caught from behind in college. You don't lead the country in 70-plus-yard all-purpose plays for the four years you've been in college and be slow."
Of no relation to former Cowboys coach Barry Switzer, the rookie joins a Dallas roster that already has a fantastic slot receiver in Cole Beasley.
That didn't stop the 'Boys from adding another slot wideout -- and besides, Switzer offers something Beasley doesn't:
Switzer was one of final day's more intriguing names. His career will be followed closely in Big D.