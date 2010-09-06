Cowboys add six recently cut players to practice squad

IRVING, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have filled out their eight-man practice squad with six players they recently cut.
Tackle Cliff Louis and tight end Scott Chandler are the newcomers, although Chandler was with the club in training camp last year.
The others were with the team during training camp. They are: guard Travis Bright, receivers Jesse Holley and Manny Johnson, running back Lonyae Miller, tight end Martin Rucker and cornerback Teddy Williams.
The oddity of this group is that there's only a single defensive player -- Williams, an offensive player in high school who ran track in college instead of playing football. Dallas signed him during training camp in hopes of developing his speed. If he makes the active roster, it's more likely to be as a kick returner.
