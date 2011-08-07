Cowboys add Brandstater to QB mix, sign WR Edison

SAN ANTONIO -- The Dallas Cowboys have signed quarterback Tom Brandstater and receiver Dominique Edison after they were cut by other teams.
Brandstater, cut by the Miami Dolphins, and Edison, who was with the Seattle Seahawks, were added to the roster in time for Sunday's practice.
Dallas had open roster spots after quarterback Zack Eskridge and nose tackle Billy Blackard were released Saturday.
Brandstater was drafted out of Fresno State by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round in the 2009 NFL Draft. He was released last year after the Broncos drafted Tim Tebow and acquired Brady Quinn. Brandstater had since had time on practice squads with the Indianapolis Colts and Miami.
Edison, a Texas native who played at Stephen F. Austin, was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2009. He went to Seattle after being released by the Titans this year.
