COVID-testing contingency plan set as hurricane threatens Florida

As Hurricane Isaias nears Florida, the NFL will monitor how the storm could affect teams in the state, including COVID-19 testing.

In a statement obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, league spokesman Brian McCarthy said the NFL has contingency plans in place if the storm batters the state.

"We are monitoring storm developments as we do with all weather-related events," McCarthy said in a statement. "Our vendor has contingency plans in place in the event there needs to be a change to ensure there's no disruption in service."

According to the Weather Channel, Isaias, which was upgraded from a tropical storm, has the potential to hit the southeast end of Florida this weekend before tracking up the East Coast.

The Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were working as normal Friday.

Beginning this week, NFL veterans underwent three rounds of COVID-19 testing and must pass all with negative results before being let into the building. There will be daily testing early in training camps.