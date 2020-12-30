COVID-19 season taking heavy toll on NFL players' significant others: 'It's changed our lives completely'

In conversations with several NFL player wives for this story, the psychological strain could be heard in their voices. There were deep inhales and long exhales. Little things they might have taken for granted in the past, like having time to read a book for leisure, or going to the bathroom alone, have been replaced by the constant call of toddlers and infants as they have become fulltime teachers and babysitters. There no longer are nannies or sitters entering their homes because that potentially could expose them to someone carrying the virus, which could then be transferred to their spouses. That exact scenario infected nine members of ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿'s family last summer, including the Los Angeles Rams left tackle himself.

So, players' wives have taken on roles that were once filled by others. But in helping their kids and husbands with what they require, the women's needs are oftentimes ignored.

For Nikki Jordan, a former professional basketball player, that has meant no more morning trips to the gym, where she regularly cleared her mind. Her three oldest children, ages 5 and younger, are being home-schooled, so her time is theirs, from the moment they awake at 6 or 6:30 until the time they are put down for the night. Just hearing a breakdown of her days leaves a listener exhausted. And that was before she gave birth to the couple's fourth child on Sunday, two hours after the Saints' 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The kids are up? Gotta brush my teeth and wash my face while they do the same. What's for breakfast? Gotta fix them something to eat. Clear the table and prepare the dining room for classroom work. What type of day are we going to have? Am I going to have to fight with my 2-year-old, who is a perfectionist and gets frustrated if she doesn't get her letters right? "Stay focused, baby girl. Stay focused." Am I going to have to be repetitive with my 5-year-old son? "Please listen, please listen, please listen."

The good days are exhausting. The bad days are overwhelming.

Lunch ... what's for lunch? Prepare lunches. Now it's story time. What story are we going to read? Story done. OK, nap time. Will they go down without a fight? Will they stay down?

She thinks she has won on this day, only to have one of them pop into the room and interrupt the phone call she had put on the schedule several days earlier. There is no relief because Cameron is at practice and won't get home until after 5:30 or 6.

"It feels so overwhelming because, at this point, I still haven't had a moment to myself, just a breather to myself," she said.

Time for the second half of school with Tank (the couple's only son and oldest child). "Focus, Tank, focus." Switch the subject matter to prevent him from being bored, annoyed or overwhelmed. Let's do language arts instead of math this afternoon. And also a science experiment. Keep him active and excited about school because his friends have been replaced by his mom. Try finding a moment for myself, but now school is out. Tank wants me to go outside with him and play basketball. What's for dinner? Gotta prepare dinner. Don't forget the dishes and straightening up the house. Now the kids need to be bathed and dressed. Teeth have to be brushed, affirmations recited in the mirror, prayers said beside the bed. Oh, spend quality time with Cameron. Take a shower, wash my face, brush my teeth.