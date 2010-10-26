Cover 2 defense a big factor in helmet-to-helmet hits

(Diagram 1): There are five underneath defenders splitting the field in coverage zones and two more splitting the deep part of the field in half. There are nuances to the coverage, which I will explain later, but the basic premise in this coverage is that all seven defenders are looking at the quarterback and gaining depth in their zone boxes to attack the receiver who comes into their area. The corners are not turning their backs to the QB and running vertically. They are funneling the receivers inside towards the safeties with an eye on a second receiver coming into their zones. By funneling the receiver inside, if the wideout wants to run a quick slant, the strong-side linebacker or the nickel back has a clean shot to collide with the receiver.