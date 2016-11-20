Cousins, Redskins' offense surge past Packers in win

Around the NFL

Kirk Cousins piloted an explosive, big-play offense that tallied six touchdowns as the Washington Redskins (6-3-1) beat the scattered Green Bay Packers (4-6), 42-24, on Sunday night in Week 11.

  1. Wind? What wind? Kirk Cousins and the Redskins wideouts defied Mother Nature, executing big-play post and seam routes with ease against an undermanned Packers secondary. Pierre Garcon and Jamison Crowder -- who both went over 100-plus receiving yards -- were the beneficiaries of two fourth-quarter Cousins missiles that sailed crisply through a thick head wind and went for at least 53 yards. Cousins (375 yards, 3 TDs) went over 300 yards in the air for the 16th time in his career, breaking Sonny Jurgenson's franchise record. It goes without saying that Captain Kirk has a lucrative future ahead of him, and Washington will be the better for it.
  1. It wasn't just the passing game that lit Green Bay's defense aflame. Rob Kelley had his third consecutive monster outing, running for 137 yards and three touchdowns for his first career 100-plus-yard game. With Matt Jones sidelined, Kelley has taken the starting running back role by force. His head-down, straight-away running style makes him one of the league's most difficult backs to bring down and puts the 'Skins in easy down-and-distance situations on every drive. 
  1. Jared Cook returned from his seven-week absence with a bang. The tight end, acquired by the Packers in the offseason, had by far his best game in the green and gold and his best since Week 1 of 2013. Cook finished with 105 yards on six catches and a team-high 10 targets, providing Aaron Rodgers with a consistent receiving threat in the middle of the field. His fourth-quarter fumble in Washington territory cemented Green Bay's loss, but wasn't enough to dampen a promising return.
  1. The controversial, ambiguous, no good, very bad catch rule nearly reared its ugly head again. Jordy Nelson's game-tying second-quarter touchdown grab was nearly called back on a challenge because Nelson didn't fully possess the ball in the end zone. Though the right call was eventually made, the play brought to mind Odell Beckham's non-catch against the Patriots, one that was ruled incomplete upon review.
  1. There's not much left to say about the sad state of the Packers' offense, but let's go to the numbers. It was a night of firsts for Rodgers. Sunday was the first time in his career that the Packers went three-and-out on their first three drives. In response, Rodgers led the first 17-play scoring drive of his career. With the loss, Green Bay secured its first four-game losing streak since Rodgers took the reins in 2008. #First.
  1. The crowded NFC playoff picture cleared up with Sunday night's result. The Redskins remain in the sixth seed, with a half-game lead over the Vikings, while Green Bay, falling to 4-6, is on the outside looking in, alongside the Rams, Panthers and Saints.
