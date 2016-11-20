Cousins, Redskins' offense surge past Packers in win

Kirk Cousins piloted an explosive, big-play offense that tallied six touchdowns as the Washington Redskins (6-3-1) beat the scattered Green Bay Packers (4-6), 42-24, on Sunday night in Week 11.
- Wind? What wind? Kirk Cousins and the Redskins wideouts defied Mother Nature, executing big-play post and seam routes with ease against an undermanned Packers secondary. Pierre Garcon and Jamison Crowder -- who both went over 100-plus receiving yards -- were the beneficiaries of two fourth-quarter Cousins missiles that sailed crisply through a thick head wind and went for at least 53 yards. Cousins (375 yards, 3 TDs) went over 300 yards in the air for the 16th time in his career, breaking Sonny Jurgenson's franchise record. It goes without saying that Captain Kirk has a lucrative future ahead of him, and Washington will be the better for it.
- It wasn't just the passing game that lit Green Bay's defense aflame. Rob Kelley had his third consecutive monster outing, running for 137 yards and three touchdowns for his first career 100-plus-yard game. With Matt Jones sidelined, Kelley has taken the starting running back role by force. His head-down, straight-away running style makes him one of the league's most difficult backs to bring down and puts the 'Skins in easy down-and-distance situations on every drive.
- Jared Cook returned from his seven-week absence with a bang. The tight end, acquired by the Packers in the offseason, had by far his best game in the green and gold and his best since Week 1 of 2013. Cook finished with 105 yards on six catches and a team-high 10 targets, providing Aaron Rodgers with a consistent receiving threat in the middle of the field. His fourth-quarter fumble in Washington territory cemented Green Bay's loss, but wasn't enough to dampen a promising return.
- The controversial, ambiguous, no good, very bad catch rule nearly reared its ugly head again. Jordy Nelson's game-tying second-quarter touchdown grab was nearly called back on a challenge because Nelson didn't fully possess the ball in the end zone. Though the right call was eventually made, the play brought to mind Odell Beckham's non-catch against the Patriots, one that was ruled incomplete upon review.
- There's not much left to say about the sad state of the Packers' offense, but let's go to the numbers. It was a night of firsts for Rodgers. Sunday was the first time in his career that the Packers went three-and-out on their first three drives. In response, Rodgers led the first 17-play scoring drive of his career. With the loss, Green Bay secured its first four-game losing streak since Rodgers took the reins in 2008. #First.