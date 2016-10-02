Around the NFL

Cousins, Redskins defeat turnover-happy Browns

Published: Oct 02, 2016 at 09:31 AM
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Browns (0-4) put up a fight, but the Redskins (2-2) capitalized on three killer, second-half turnovers to seal Sunday's 31-20 win over Cleveland. Here's what we learned from Washington's first home victory of the year:

  1. Kirk Cousins was a picture of perfection out of the gate, completing his first nine passes and throwing touchdown strikes on Washington's opening two drives. The Redskins quarterback crashed to earth one series later, though, tossing a costly pick that set up Cleveland's second touchdown. Cousins cooled off for long stretches of play against a Browns defense that held the combination of DeSean Jackson and Jamison Crowder to 26 yards off three grabs. After mounting the 14-0 lead, Cousins (21-of-27 passing for 183 yards) and the Redskins scored just three points over the next 35 minutes before the signal-caller sealed the game with his third touchdown dart of the day in the final frame.
  1. Terrelle Pryor has emerged as one of the most fascinating players league-wide. Cleveland's quarterback-turned-wideout blasted the Dolphins for 200 total yards in Week 3 before making a rash of early plays against the Redskins. Pryor notched his first-ever touchdown grab in the first half, but was largely erased over the final 30 minutes by All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman. Unlike last week, Pryor barely played under center as rookie Cody Kessler guided a run-heavy operation. The third-rounder completed 28 of 40 passes for 223 yards and led the Browns, at one stage, to four straight scoring drives. Popgun arm aside, Kessler worked through his progressions, showed pre-snap composure and wasn't afraid to target Norman. Still, his fourth-quarter pick -- with the Browns trailing 24-20 -- was a game-ender for Cleveland, a young club still learning how to close out games.
  1. It was clear right away that Jordan Reed was in for a productive day against a Browns defense that came into the game allowing the NFL's third most receptions (22) and fifth most yards (244) to tight ends. The Redskins pass-catcher caught two touchdowns in the space of seven minutes and finished with a team-leading nine grabs for 73 yards.
  1. Coach Hue Jackson is the best thing that ever happened to Isaiah Crowell. The Browns running back was underwhelming last season, but came into Sunday as the NFL's second leading rusher and Cleveland's unquestioned workhorse. Crowell repeatedly cashed in blasting through the belly of Washington's soft run defense, plowing for 112 yards at 7.5 yards per rush with another 22 yards through the air. The story was different for fullback Malcolm Johnson, who fumbled deep in Redskins territory with Cleveland up 20-17 late in the third quarter. Same goes for Duke Johnson, who lost the ball on the following possession, all but squandering any chance of an upset.
  1. Matt Jones has been an up-and-down affair this season, but the Redskins runner came on in the second half and finished with 117 yards and a touchdown at 5.3 yards per carry against Cleveland. Passing-down specialist Chris Thompson caught Cousins' third touchdown throw and finished with 40 total yards off five touches.
  1. Cody Parkey was last week's goat, but the newbie Browns kicker made good on Sunday with field goals of 51 and 45 yards. Another newly added Cleveland player, pass-rusher Cam Johnson -- snatched days ago off Arizona's practice squad -- hammered Cousins for two body-rocking sacks.
