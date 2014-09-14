Cousins, Redskins blister Jaguars in 41-10 blowout

LANDOVER, Maryland -- Robert Griffin III and DeSean Jackson both left with injuries in the first quarter, and Kirk Cousins stepped in and completed 22 of 33 passes for 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns Sunday in the Washington Redskins' 41-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Griffin hurt his left ankle and was carted to the locker room with his leg in a splint. Jackson injured his left shoulder.
Cousins subbed for Griffin and completed his first 12 passes. Ryan Kerrigan had four of the Redskins' 10 sacks, and Washington's defense didn't allow Jacksonville past midfield until the final two minutes of the first half.
Washington outgained Jacksonville 449-148.
